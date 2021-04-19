PumaPay (PMA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

