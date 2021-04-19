Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

