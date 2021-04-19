Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 1,222,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 373,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.