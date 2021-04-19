Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS PRPPF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

