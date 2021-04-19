Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,245.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $18.91 or 0.00033435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.46 million and $37,245.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.