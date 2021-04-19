Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at $148,078,112.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,563,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,154 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.