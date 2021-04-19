Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $515,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

