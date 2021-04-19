Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Lifted by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

