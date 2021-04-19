Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

