Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Cut by Analyst

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $260.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

