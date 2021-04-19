Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

BP opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

