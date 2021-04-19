Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

NYSE COG opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.