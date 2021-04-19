Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,206,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.