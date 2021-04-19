Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $125.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 42.3% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $10,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

