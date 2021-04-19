Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

HOMB opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

