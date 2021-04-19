Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.