Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increased by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

LYB opened at $107.55 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.