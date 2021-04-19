Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

