Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

UNH opened at $391.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $393.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

