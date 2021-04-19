Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,240 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

