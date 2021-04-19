Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

