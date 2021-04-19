Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.