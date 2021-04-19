Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Increased by Analyst

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BWX Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.