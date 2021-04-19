Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Lowered by Analyst

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE FNF opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

