Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

HXL stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

