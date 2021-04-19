Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreased by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

