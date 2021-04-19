Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $42.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $35.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.32.

NYSE GS opened at $342.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day moving average is $269.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

