Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

