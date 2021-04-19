Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Decreased by Analyst

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. First American Financial has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $61.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

