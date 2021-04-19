Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Increased by Analyst

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

