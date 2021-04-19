QASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.45 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. QASH has a total market cap of $36.45 million and $851,693.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.