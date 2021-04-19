Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Qiwi has increased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 240,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

