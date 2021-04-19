QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0905 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $1.00 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00277613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,896.25 or 0.99966960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.00880108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

