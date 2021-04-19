QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

