QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

