QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.