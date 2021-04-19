QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,009 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,745,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,569,000 after acquiring an additional 780,682 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

