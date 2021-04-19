Quantis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $22,319.68 and approximately $67.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00280423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.00686245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.58 or 0.99369517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.00877080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

