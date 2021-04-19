Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $32.87 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $143,649.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.09 or 0.03916136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00473316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $939.31 or 0.01660640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00590009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00557283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00446946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,772,446 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

