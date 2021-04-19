QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.85. 99,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,026,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 73.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 350.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 350.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.