QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $151.95 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $151.95 or 0.00270412 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and $504,831.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.