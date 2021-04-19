QV Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 34.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $79.82. 264,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,562,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

