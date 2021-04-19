QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

