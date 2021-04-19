Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,030. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $390,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

