Radix Market Capitalization Achieves $110.58 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $110.58 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

