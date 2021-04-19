Raise Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $200,261.17 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,705.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

