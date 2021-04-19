Rally Price Tops $0.87 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Rally has a market capitalization of $117.79 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

