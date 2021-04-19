Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.02 Million

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $103.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $103.03 million. Rambus reported sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $437.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.24 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $480.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

