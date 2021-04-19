Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

