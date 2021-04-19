Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Now Covered by Sidoti

Analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,107. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,801,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $26,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 12.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

